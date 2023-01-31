COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 91 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 91, it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

4,218 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.1 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 249 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 26 new hospital admissions.

140 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,392 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,795 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 126 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,606,906 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,179 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,295,366 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA