Bulgaria: The Roads in the Areas of Sofia have been Treated against Icing
This night, anti-icing treatments were carried out partially on the routes of the city transport, the Southern arc of the Sofia ring road and municipal roads in Zheleznitsa and Plana, reports the press center of the Capital Municipality.
In the Vitosha Nature Park, sanding was done on the Dragalevtsi-Aleko road.
At the moment, public transport is running everywhere on its usual routes.
Today the weather will be windy and cloudy, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). There will be snowfall in places, mainly in the mountainous areas. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 4°C and 1°C, in Sofia - around minus 3°C, the maximum - between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia - around 3°C.
