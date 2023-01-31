Lorer: The Union between "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" will bring New Hope to Bulgaria

“The unification between ‘We Continue the Change’ (WCC) and ‘Democratic Bulgaria’ (DB) is in the direction of finalization,” Daniel Lorer told journalists in parliament. The coalition will be pre-election, he specified. According to him, the unification between WCC and DB, which is about to happen, will bring new hope to Bulgaria. “I firmly believe that we will be number one and the next government that will be formed in the 49th parliament will be cast by this unity,” Lorer is convinced.

On Saturday and Sunday, the higher bodies of the DSB and of "Da, Bulgaria", part of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), gave a mandate to their leaders for negotiations with “We Continue the Change” for a coalition.

“If the WCC has shown something since we have been on the political field, it is that we are not afraid to work for the future of Bulgaria and we firmly believe that together we will achieve a much better result,” Lorer answered a journalist's question whether he is not worried about an outflow of votes because of the coalition. For now, however, he did not want to say what the name of the new association will be, since, according to him, he was not authorized.

Regarding BSP, he commented that the left faces many existential questions. “They are fighting whether to remain a small party that plays on the far-left field in front of their own door, or whether they want to be a real social democratic, modern party - that's for them to decide,” explained Daniel Lorer.

According to him, despite the repeated requests for judicial reform, from GERB and DPS, they boycotted it and with their actions they dragged out the parliament's time.

According to the co-chairman of the DB Hristo Ivanov, WCC and the DB should choose the best option to achieve the strongest effect - first place in the elections in April this year. "The only thing that interests me is the maximum effect for the country. The historical task before us requires Bulgaria to get out of this spiral of no prospects and a lack of possible change," he added, quoted by the DB press center.

Ivanov explained that the negotiations between the two formations will be conducted confidentially and at many levels. Despite the limited time, the dialogue will focus on the current programs and the communication strategy in the course of the election campaign, he pointed out. And he emphasized that both DB and WCC have clear identities and their voters have nothing to worry about.

"I don't think we can divide the country into two Bulgarias - good and bad. Our country is one. It's just that the good ones are the ones who can draw up such an agenda and gather support for it, so that Bulgaria gets out of the crisis and takes advantage of the opportunities before it", said the MP. According to him, it is important that leaders who can mobilize the will of the people to vote are included in the election lists.

Regarding the changes in the Criminal Procedure Code, which aim to create an effective mechanism for the control of the chief prosecutor, Ivanov stated that their acceptance in the second reading depends on the majority of GERB and DPS. The two formations failed the quorum in a plenary session last week, thereby wasting valuable time for the work of the outgoing 48th National Assembly, he noted. And he explained that the meeting failed because of GERB's decision not to register, even though they were in the parliament.

/BTA