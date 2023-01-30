North Macedonia Promised to Not Allow Incidents during the Celebration of Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria with Measures against Provocateurs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Macedonia will take all necessary measures to ensure that the celebration of the anniversary of the birth of Gotse Delchev passes without incident. This was assured by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Oliver Spasovski after a meeting with his Bulgarian colleague Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The acting Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Chairman of the National Security Agency are in Skopje for talks with the Macedonian authorities. The purpose of the meeting is to ensure security and peace during the celebration of Gotse Delchev's anniversary on February 4.

"Our ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of all citizens and persons who are in the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia and who come from outside. For the celebration of Gotse Delchev, we want to make a clear recommendation that no incident will be allowed. The Macedonian police take all the necessary measures and we absolutely will not allow an incident to happen, so we will ensure a celebration befitting our great Gotse Delchev," said Spasovski.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev confirmed the good cooperation between the two countries and in turn assured that he will take all measures so that the people who will come from Sofia do not cause provocations.

"We have reached an agreement that we are obliged to secure the event, so as not to allow some people to light a fire where there is none," Demerdzhiev pointed out.

Demerdzhiev has received the assurance of the RNM authorities that the case of the beating of Hristiyan Pendikov will be investigated objectively and impartially. The Minister of the Interior handed over to his colleague Spasovski documents concerning threats received by Pendikov while he was being treated in the hospital in Sofia and was assured that the threats would be investigated and all those responsible would be brought to justice.

"The goal is not only to take measures in this case, but to prevent such incidents in the future.

Such incidents upset the relations between the two countries which are very cooperative and on good terms between the two peoples.

The future of both countries is linked to Europe. Bulgaria is a member of the EU, the Republic of North Macedonia confidently follows this path, but it is important to know that the language of hatred is not the path to Europe. The countries in Europe share values and in today's conversation we convinced each other that the two countries share European values," Demerdzhiev pointed out.

Oliver Spasovski pointed out that the law enforcement authorities in North Macedonia approach all cases in the same way and strive to bring the culprits to justice. The investigation into the specific case continues - one of the accused in the beating has been arrested, and another person is being sought.

Roadblocks to Skopje are being organized on social networks in the Republic of North Macedonia. The aim is to stop the Bulgarians who want to go to the Church of Saint Spas to honor the memory of Gotse Delchev on February 4.

Last week, in a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Galab Donev and his Macedonian colleague Dimitar Kovachevski discussed the need for the celebrations to proceed peacefully.

/BNT