Construction of the Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Connection will begin on February 1

The construction of the gas connection between Bulgaria and Serbia on Bulgarian territory will being on February 1, according to a press release from the presidency.

The intersystem gas connection "Bulgaria-Serbia" (IBS) will have a total length of about 170 km. from Novi Iskar, Republic of Bulgaria to Nis, Republic of Serbia, of which about 62 km. on Bulgarian territory, indicates the presidential administration.

After its construction, the gas connection will have a capacity of up to 1.8 billion m3/per year with the possibility of reverse flow as well.

The pipeline is a project of common interest for the European Union, funded by the Connecting Europe Facility.

On February 1, Wednesday, President Rumen Radev will participate in the opening of the specialized construction activities for the construction of the intersystem gas connection "Bulgaria-Serbia" (IBS) on Bulgarian territory.

The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will also participate in the event. Among the participants in the ceremony will be the energy ministers of both countries, Rosen Hristov and Dubravka Dedovich, as well as the executive director of Bulgartransgaz, Vladimir Malinov.

Earlier, the head of state will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic.

/BNT