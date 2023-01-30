The US Warned of the Danger of "Imminent" Terror Attacks in Istanbul

The US Embassy in Ankara warned Americans in the country "of possible imminent retaliatory terrorist attacks against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places frequented by citizens of Western countries".

It was an increase in the level of warning since Friday, which said "terrorists could attack with little or no warning religious institutions or places visited by Westerners".

Now there is also a clarification for the Istanbul districts of Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim and Istiklal, and it is repeated that the reason is "incidents of Quran burning in Europe".

The burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm and Copenhagen was the work of Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), who also has Swedish citizenship. Swedish media claim that among the organizers of the action is a well-known Swedish nationalist, a guest on Russian TV channels and the RT network. Turkey condemned the action and Sweden's NATO accession process was suspended. Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported that Paludan had promised to repeat the action every Friday until Ankara supported Sweden's entry into NATO.

The U.S. Embassy urges Americans to be vigilant in places frequented by Western citizens, avoid crowded places, avoid attracting attention, and monitor what is happening around them, including by watching the local media.

On January 27, Paludan again burned the Quran, arranging it next to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen. The diplomatic mission of Russia called what happened "a public mockery of the feelings of believers, organized with the consent of the Danish authorities."

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara, including those of Germany, France and Italy, warned their citizens of possible retaliatory attacks on places of worship.

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.

/Dnevnik