Dozens Killed and Injured after an Explosion in a Pakistani Mosque

An explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday killed at least 28 and injured more than 100 others, many of the victims were police officers who had gathered for daily payers, Reuters reported.

The mosque was located near a police housing building and had about 260 people inside it when the blast occurred, local police said.

"It happened during prayer. A two-story building collapsed," an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, adding that he was right outside the mosque when the explosion occurred.

"There are at least 28 dead and over 120 injured in the blast, many of them in critical condition," Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Security officials say a suicide bomber blew himself up during prayers at the mosque.

According to the police, there are more victims buried under the rubble.

Footage from state broadcaster PTV showed police and residents struggling to clear debris and carrying the injured from the blast.

/BNR