A Greek Fighter Jet has Crashed in the Ionian Sea, the Two Pilots are Missing
A two-seat fighter F-4 "Phantom" of the Greek Air Force crashed in the Ionian Sea during a training flight, the two pilots are missing, Kathimerini reported.
A statement from the General Staff of the Greek Air Force said the incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. 25 nautical miles (46 km) south of the Andravida air base in the northwestern Peloponnese.
The condition of the pilots is unknown and a search and rescue operation is underway. The operation involved two AB-205 helicopters of the Hellenic Air Force, one S-70 helicopter of the Hellenic Navy and several coast guard vessels. A C-130 military transport aircraft is on standby.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » European Commission: EU Member States can Finance the Fence along the Bulgarian-Turkish Border Themselves
- » Former NATO General became the New President of the Czech Republic
- » Austria and the Netherlands are "United in Opposition to Schengen Expansion"
- » Ursula von der Leyen: Strengthening the Bulgarian-Turkish Border is a Priority
- » Hungary to Veto EU Nuclear Sanctions against Russia
- » EU Commissioner Rejected the Idea of Financing a Fence along the Bulgarian-Turkish Border