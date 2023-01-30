A Greek Fighter Jet has Crashed in the Ionian Sea, the Two Pilots are Missing

January 30, 2023
A two-seat fighter F-4 "Phantom" of the Greek Air Force crashed in the Ionian Sea during a training flight, the two pilots are missing, Kathimerini reported.

A statement from the General Staff of the Greek Air Force said the incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. 25 nautical miles (46 km) south of the Andravida air base in the northwestern Peloponnese.

The condition of the pilots is unknown and a search and rescue operation is underway. The operation involved two AB-205 helicopters of the Hellenic Air Force, one S-70 helicopter of the Hellenic Navy and several coast guard vessels. A C-130 military transport aircraft is on standby.

/BNR

