Bulgaria: Over 31% Jump in Electricity Production in November 2022

In November 2022, compared to the previous month, a large increase in the production of energy products was observed in Bulgaria - by 31.1%, and the largest decrease was registered in unleaded gasoline - by 13.0%. In November 2022, compared to the previous month, the largest increase in the supply of energy products was observed for natural gas - by 56.3%, and the largest decrease was recorded for propane-butane mixtures - by 10.9%, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

In November 2022, compared to October 2022, the production of electrical energy increased - by 31.1% to 4,195 GWh; of solid fuels - by 9.3% to 3,103 thousand tons, and the production of unleaded gasoline decreased - by 13.0% to 161 thousand tons; diesel fuel - by 6.4% to 309 thousand tons, and the production of propane-butane mixtures and natural gas remained unchanged.

In November 2022, compared to the same month of the previous year, during which planned repair of production installations was carried out, the production of: propane-butane mixtures, unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel increased significantly.

Natural gas production was reduced - by 50.0%; electrical energy - by 5.0%; and solid fuels - with 4.2%.

In November 2022, compared to October 2022, natural gas supplies increased - by 56.3% to 222 million cubic meters; of electrical energy - by 12.1% to 2,790 GWh; of solid fuels - by 10.6% to 3,094 thousand tons, and the supply of: propane-butane mixtures - by 10.9% to 41 thousand tons; unleaded gasoline - by 9.5% to 38 thousand tons; diesel fuel - by 6.0% to 205 thousand tons, according to the data of the national statistics.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova