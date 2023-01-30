Young Man is in Coma after an Accident between Car and Ambulance on the Ring Road in Sofia

A 30-year-old man is in a coma after an accident on the Ring Road in Sofia.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight, involving a vehicle driven by the victim and an EMS-Montana ambulance.

The seriously injured driver of the car was admitted to the Military Medical Academy.

A doctor and a nurse from the ambulance who were transported to "Pirogov" were injured in the limbs. The ambulance driver was not injured.

