COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 20 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 20 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria after 728 tests were performed, the Unified Information Portal reported.

The proportion of positive tests is 2.7%.

In the last 24 hours, there have been no deaths from the pandemic in Bulgaria.

There are no new hospital admissions with a diagnosis of coronavirus.

It is clear from the data that 85 percent of the new cases were not vaccinated.

Active cases in the last 24 hours were 2,849.

267 are hospitalized, of which 37 are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, only one vaccination was given. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of vaccine doses has reached 4,606,780.

1,295,275 are the confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic, and 1,254,252 of them have been cured (6 patients were cured in the last 24 hours).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,174 people have lost their fight against the virus in Bulgaria

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA