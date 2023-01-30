Weather in Bulgaria: Two weeks of Winter with Snow and up to Minus 10 Degrees in some places

Winter will be present in Bulgaria for the next two weeks, with intermittent snow and low temperatures.

Clouds will break today, but cloudiness will increase again this evening from the west. The maximum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia - about 2 degrees Celsius, according to the NIMH forecast.

Over the mountains, cloudiness will be more often significant. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around minus 3°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 7 degrees Celsius.

It will also be cloudy by the sea. On the coast, the thermometers will rise to 4 degrees, and among the waves from 1-2 points to 9 degrees.

By the end of the week it will be windy and daytime temperatures will drop. The cloudiness will be dynamic with short-term snowfalls. On Thursday, the wind will briefly have a southerly component and temperatures will rise, reaching and exceeding 10°C in southeastern areas.

The first 10 days of February will be cold, with temperatures dropping to minus 10 degrees in some areas.

