Bulgaria: The Missing 20-year-old student Martin Georgiev has been Found

Society | January 30, 2023, Monday // 09:36
The 20-year-old veterinary medicine student Martin Georgiev from Plovdiv has been found, his mother Sofia Georgieva told bTV.

He was discovered at the Central Station in Sofia by police officers.

His condition is not known but he is alive.

Martin went missing on January 25.

He studies in Stara Zagora and on Wednesday evening he left by train from Plovdiv for an exam. He was lost on Wednesday, when he last spoke to his mother. He was not seen either at the exam or in the dormitory where he lives.

