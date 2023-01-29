COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 13 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 13 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. No deaths.

875 tests were performed, of which 98 PCR tests and 777 rapid antigen tests. The proportion of positive tests is 1.49 percent.

In the last 24 hours, three people have been hospitalized with Covid-19, and two of them were unvaccinated. There are no newly admitted patients in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,295,255 people have fallen ill, 1,254,246 people have recovered and 38,174 people have died.

The administered doses of vaccines since the beginning of the vaccination campaign are 4,606,779, with 5 doses administered in the last 24 hours. There are 2,075,430 people who have completed the vaccination course, and 942,278 people have also received a booster dose.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA