Bulgaria: 118 Snow Plows Work the Roads in Sofia
118 snow removal machines are treating the roads in Sofia due to the snowfall, reported the Sofia Municipality.
Treatments with anti-icing mixtures were carried out in all areas of the Metropolitan Municipality along city transport routes, bridges, steep sections, as well as municipal roads and the Southern arc of the Ring Road. At the moment, public transport in Sofia runs on its usual routes.
In the "Vitosha" nature park, the two roads "Dragalevtsi - Aleko" and "Boyana - Zlatni mostove" are sanded. The Metropolitan Inspectorate supervises the activities of the contractor companies. The emergency teams of the Metropolitan Municipality carry out field patrols of streets and boulevards and bridge facilities.
The temperatures are negative, so the auhtorities remind drivers to leave with cars equipped for driving in winter conditions, as well as to drive at an appropriate speed.
