Former PM Petkov: We are Starting the Great Unification of Democratic Communities
“Today you will see the first step of a process called the unification of good forces. All democratic communities, parties, people with causes, with the idea of Bulgaria being a prosperous country, we are starting the great unification.” This was said by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.
Petkov stated that in the next three months this process will continue like an avalanche. "The hope of all Bulgarians that together we can do more will happen through exactly such steps that we are starting today. We are here to start this process, which will be much bigger than the sum of several parties", said the leader of WCC.
According to him, the forces of good have fragmented and now they will be united. "All the people behind the scenes will begin to fear," added Petkov.
Both, "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" have hinted at the possibility of appearing in the Spring Elections as a united force. Talks between the two parties are still continuing.
/Nova
