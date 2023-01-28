COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Sixty new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Two confirmed infected people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Compared to a week ago, the newly infected are twice as few, and the deaths have decreased by one.

The 60 new cases were found out of 2,577 tests (2.33 percent were positive). Over 68 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,295,242. They were established from 10,978,730 tests (11.80 percent were positive).

The two who died in the last 24 hours were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 38,174.

Active cases are 2,832, down from 3,347 a week ago.

269 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 38 of them in intensive care units. The situation is improving compared to a week ago, when 338 people were in hospitals, 47 of whom were in intensive care.

There were 16 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. Nine of them (over 56 percent) were not vaccinated.

192 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in our country is 1,254,236.

In the last 24 hours, 154 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,606,774.

2,075,430 people have completed the vaccination course. 942,274 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 69,705 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA