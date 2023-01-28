According to Deputy PM, it is Still Realistic for Bulgaria to Adopt the Euro in 2024

“Bulgaria can request an extraordinary report on its readiness to enter the Eurozone in March or April, but for this it must have met the inflation criteria and passed three laws.” Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov announced this to Nova TV.

He added that he appealed to the deputies to adopt the laws, without naming them, given that the National Assembly will continue to work next week, and then it will be dissolved.

According to him, Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone from 2024 remains realistic for the time being. If the country receives a positive report on this in June, from July or August the prices will be announced in leva and euros.

“Usually, the EU Council's decision on entry is taken in July, then in August the introduction of prices in BGN and EUR should take place,” explained Pekanov.

Pekanov pointed out that in order not to increase prices when adopting the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition Protection Commission must take very clear actions in the direction of cutting unfair practices and speculations.

"I saw the information campaign - glossy and well prepared - of ‘Vazrazhdane’ for their referendum. Everywhere they launch a bunch of, in my opinion, myths and false facts that we will abandon our monetary policy. Well, we have abandoned it in 1997 with the entry into the currency board. Something absolutely approved by the Bulgarian society, because it brought stability".

According to the decision of the parliament, with which the cabinet was obliged to renegotiate parts of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Deputy Prime Minister indicated that the Ministry of Energy together with other institutions has a month to prepare a justified request, Bulgaria's position on why these commitments cannot be fulfilled in the current situation. They are related to the operation of coal plants.

“We still do not have an official answer from Brussels, because they are still looking for which article of the regulation, according to which mechanism we should proceed to such a renegotiation,” explained Pekanov. “In the deadlines thus set by parliament, it will be difficult to get an answer from the EC. Because the evaluation of this reasoned request, after it is sent, takes about 2 months. We're starting over, so I thought this should go with the additional negotiations.”

