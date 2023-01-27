The Bulgarian Parliament decided: Free Textbooks for Students from Grades 1 to 12
Deputies unanimously with 190 "in favor" adopted in the second reading a draft law on amendments and additions to the law on preschool and school education. The bill introduces free textbooks for students from grades 1 to 12.
The bill enters into force from the academic year 2024-2025. The vote passed without debate, and after it, from the parliamentary rostrum, the leader of the socialists, Kornelia Ninova, thanked the deputies for adopting the bill unanimously.
The necessary funds for free textbooks from grades 8 to 12 at the moment, with a reported inflation index, amount to about BGN 80 million for the first academic year of implementation of the draft law, respectively BGN 8 million for the second and third year of using the textbooks, the petitioners state in their reasons.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » How The Digital Revolution and Internet Are Helping Developing Nations Unlock Their Potential
- » 58.5% of Medical Students in Bulgaria are Foreigners
- » Bulgarian Students celebrate December 8
- » Southeastern Bulgaria is at the Bottom in the EU of Young People with Secondary Education
- » Only Two Bulgarian Universities in a World Ranking
- » The First Ukrainian Educational Center Opened in Sofia