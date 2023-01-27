Murder in Sofia: A Man Died from Multiple Stab Wounds, his Son was Detained

Crime | January 27, 2023, Friday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Murder in Sofia: A Man Died from Multiple Stab Wounds, his Son was Detained @Nova

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his father. The report of a man with multiple stab wounds found in "Studentski Grad" was received around 17:30 on Thursday.

The teams that arrived at the scene found the death of a 60-year-old man.

The victim and the suspect of the murder are Serbian citizens, with the status of permanent residents in Bulgaria.

The case is under investigation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: man, father, Murder, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria