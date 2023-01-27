Murder in Sofia: A Man Died from Multiple Stab Wounds, his Son was Detained
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his father. The report of a man with multiple stab wounds found in "Studentski Grad" was received around 17:30 on Thursday.
The teams that arrived at the scene found the death of a 60-year-old man.
The victim and the suspect of the murder are Serbian citizens, with the status of permanent residents in Bulgaria.
The case is under investigation.
