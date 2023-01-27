Ursula von der Leyen: Strengthening the Bulgarian-Turkish Border is a Priority

“Strengthening the key external borders of the EU, with the Bulgarian-Turkish border being a priority.” This is what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a letter to European leaders, in which she lists measures to deal with illegal migration.

European leaders will discuss the topic at an emergency summit on February 9 and 10 in Brussels. According to Von der Leyen, the strengthening of the external borders should be done through the channeling of European funding and the availability of more personnel and equipment from Frontex.

Among the measures von der Leyen is proposing is raising the bar for returning migrants who do not have the right to reside in the EU to their countries of origin. The President of the European Commission believes that the initial registration of migrants should be improved, as well as their distribution between countries on a voluntary basis.

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ilva Johansson said that there are no funds in the European budget for the completion and strengthening of the fence between Bulgaria and Turkey. Austria, which vetoed our country's entry into Schengen, called on Brussels to help Bulgaria with funding. The Bulgarian authorities have estimated that the strengthening of security along the border with Turkey will cost 2 billion euros.

/BNT