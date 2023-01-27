A Visit of a Bulgarian Theater Production was Canceled in North Macedonia

The Bulgarian theatrical production "Vrazhalec" (Вражалец), which was supposed to delight the audience in three North Macedonian towns at the beginning of February, will not take place.

The visit of one of the most popular Bulgarian actors was initiated and funded by the "Bulgarian Memory" Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria and was supposed to take place on February 1, 2 and 3 in Bitola, Stip and Strumica.

"Yesterday afternoon, within a few minutes, we received two notifications from the theaters in Stip and Strumica for the unilateral termination of the contracts for the event, due to technical problems that occurred on the territory of the theaters, related to the electrical system, the roof structure and the heating, which do not allow the event to be held there. We also contacted the Bitola theater, from where we did not receive a categorically positive answer that the performance can be held as planned. So, unfortunately, the play ‘Vrazhalec’ cannot be visited in North Macedonia at this stage," said the team of "Bulgarian Memory" Foundation.

The organizers are adamant that their desire to make people in North Macedonia happy and smile with a visit of a Bulgarian theater remains and they will do everything possible to realize the idea at the next stage.

/BNT