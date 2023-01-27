Bulgaria: Gas is Expected to be nearly 30% Cheaper in February, Heating and Electricity will Not Increase in price

Natural gas will be nearly 30% cheaper from February and will be sold for about BGN 130 per megawatt hour without taxes and levies. This was stated by the executive director of "Bulgargaz" Denitsa Zlateva during the price discussion at the energy regulator.

She also indicated the reasons for this reduction:

"In the mix, we have structured four suppliers, three selected through a tender process that we finalized in the month of December, and also a quarter - these are inflated quantities in Chiren. All quantities are secured. However, what we observe in the month of January - and because of the warm time, due to force majeure of one of our largest industrial customers, we have a 30% reduction in consumption compared to the monthly agreed quantities".

For his part, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation Ivan Ivanov stated that there will be no change in the prices of heating, hot water and electricity.

"Obviously, there is no danger that the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation will proceed to change the price of heat energy until the end of the heating season. Bulgarian citizens can rest assured that there will be no change in the price of heat energy."

The final decision on next month's gas prices will be made on February 1.

/BNR