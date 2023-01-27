Serbia: 43% of Citizens Support Joining the EU

Serbia's membership in the European Union is supported by 43 percent of citizens, a third is against it, and the reforms required for membership are supported by two thirds of citizens, according to a new public opinion survey conducted by the Ministry of European Integration, Beta reported.

If a referendum was organized tomorrow with the question "Do you support Serbia's EU membership?"43 percent of Serbian citizens would vote "in favor", 32 percent "against", and 13 percent would not vote at all. Those undecided about how to vote are 12 percent who do not know how they would answer this question.

This is shown by the results of the latest public opinion survey "European Orientation of the Citizens of Serbia".

When asked about Serbia's development aid since 2000, 28 percent of respondents said the EU was Serbia's biggest donor, followed by China, Russia and Norway. 38 percent of respondents believe that the state and they personally would benefit from EU membership. On the other hand, 21 percent are of the opinion that local agriculture will lose the most from Serbia's entry into the EU.

The survey involved 1,050 respondents over the age of 18 in the territory of Serbia, excluding Kosovo, according to the Eurobarometer standard, announced the Ministry of European Integration in Belgrade.

