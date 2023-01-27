COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 47 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 47, it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

2,847 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.6 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 276 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 38 are in intensive care units. There are 11 new hospital admissions.

175 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,254,044 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,966 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 135 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,606,620 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,172 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,295,182 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA