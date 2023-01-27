Bulgaria: The Snow caused Problems in Mountain Passes, Yellow Code for Heavy Rain in 11 Regions

The heavy snowfall created problems in the passes in the Middle Stara Planina and the Rhodope mountains.

Restrictions on the movement of trucks have been imposed through the Troyan - Karnare, Rozhen, Prevala and Pechinsko passes in Smolyan region.

The movement of cars with trailers and semi-trailers on the territory of the Smolyan region is restricted. Between 30 and 40 cm is the new snow cover in the high areas of the district. The roads of the republic network are passable in winter conditions. The road section between the Smolyan villages of Shiroka Laka and Stoikite has not been cleaned. Temperatures at night ranged from minus 5 to plus 1 degrees Celsius.

The Shipka pass has been cleared, the traffic is normal and without incidents, reported the duty officer from the Regional Road Administration in Gabrovo. The snow cover in the area reaches 15 centimeters. Temperatures are positive.

Snowfall awaits the drivers at the Republika pass as well.

In Sofia, 140 snow removal machines performed anti-icing treatments on city transport routes and main streets in the neighborhoods. The stops are also cleaned. Public transport runs everywhere.

A heavy accident closed the main road Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo near the village of Samovodene. Yesterday, a public transport bus and a car collided head-on there. The driver of the car died on the spot, and two people were injured.

A yellow code for heavy rain has been announced for today in 11 regions in Eastern Bulgaria, where quantities of around 20-30 liters per square meter are expected.

Emergency situation

In the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan in Karlovo region, which were flooded in the fall of last year, heavy machinery is starting to clear the riverbeds.

A partial state of emergency was declared yesterday due to rising water levels in local rivers. There is again an accumulation of sediments and preventive activities are required.

/BNR