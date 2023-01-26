Referendum in Bulgaria? Ex-Showman is Gathering Signatures to Change the Republic from Parliamentary to Presidential

The leader of “There Is Such a People” and former showman, Slavi Trifonov, announced that President Rumen Radev has nothing to do with his party's idea of the signature initiative started by them to convene a national poll to change the country's form of government - from a parliamentary to a presidential republic.

"I haven't seen him since he's been president, maybe I've seen him once, we haven't talked about this idea of ours, it's about our idea of majoritarian elections, and the presidential republic is the highest form of majoritarian vote," he insisted at a specially called press conference at his party's headquarters.

Trifonov was categorical that the head of state has nothing to do with "this whole story".

"I guarantee you this, we supported him in the last elections, not only us and other parties too, but our support was as a political formation, but I have not had any such talks, which concerns this idea of a referendum," he said.

We remind you that on Monday, "There Is Such a People" launched a signature initiative for a national poll with the question: "Do you support holding elections for a Grand National Assembly to resolve the issues of changes in the form of government from a parliamentary to a presidential republic?"

The party admits that the vote can be held together with the local elections in the fall of this year.

“There Is Such a People” (TISP) now has 3 months to collect 400,000 valid signatures to be submitted to parliament, which in turn must schedule the referendum.

"We will not form a coalition with anyone in the upcoming elections, there will be no such pre-election coalition, it is impossible," said the TISP leader.

Regarding the missing billion, which Kiril Petkov spoke about during a TV interview, Trifonov pointed out: "This is an absolute lie, why did he say it - I don't know, when he was prime minister he also lied, but this is an absolute lie. There is no such billion, I did not call him about any billion and I did not ask him ‘where is my billion?’".

In this regard, Trifonov announced that April 21 was his first defamation case against Kiril Petkov.

"I think that the change in the results of TISP in the elections is related to unsatisfied expectations of the people towards us. We did not have the opportunity to form a government, because the parties with which we could have allied publicly refused - BSP, DB and Stand Up BG. In the next parliament we could do, but you are witnesses of what happened. We will do everything possible to make the next parliament work," he added.

Slavi Trifonov insisted that he has time to decide whether to be a candidate for deputy, but "I still have time to think", but "’There Is Such a People’ will do everything possible to enter the next parliament with a decent result".

He also commented on the subject of the tax declaration he did not submit: "The authorities who should know, know, they are doing the necessary checks in an absolutely legal way. And I said to myself that it is high time to act purely legally, I apologized, I did that. I will submit the declaration, you will be witnesses of this thing".

The leader of "There Is Such a People" believes that Bulgaria should return the veto over North Macedonia's membership in the European Union.

"This is the only mechanism by which the anti-Bulgarian campaign can be affected and stopped," he said.

At the beginning of the briefing, a sociological survey was presented, conducted in the form of a telephone interview among 1,000 respondents between December 19 and January 10, announced the host of the press conference, Katya Ilieva.

The study was commissioned by TISP of the sociological agency "Ipsos" in Germany, which, according to TISP, is the third largest in the world.

Slavi Trifonov's idea of a referendum receives 53% support, according to the survey. 50% of those asked support a change in the country's form of government, and 46% are against it.

The study also ranks the parties for which people would vote in the upcoming early elections: GERB, WWC, DPS, DB, "Vazrazhdane", BSP and TISP, with "Bulgarian Rise" remaining behind.

In this regard, Toshko Yordanov expressed his doubts that TISP received a result below 4% in the previous elections, after the scandals that broke out months ago in the plenary hall with the codes of the voting machines.

/BNR