Wizz Air announced New Route from Bulgaria to Armenia

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing airline and the world's most environmentally sustainable airline, is adding an exciting new route to its network - from Sofia to Yerevan. Flights to the capital of Armenia will start from April 29, 2023 and will be operated 2 times a week. With this unique route, the airline's services from Bulgaria will reach 61 low-cost routes to 21 countries, which further strengthens Wizz Air's leading position on the Bulgarian market. Tickets for them are already on sale at wizzair.com and on the airline's mobile application at affordable prices of only BGN 68.99 (35 EUR).

Yerevan - the bustling and vibrant Armenian capital, built way back in 782 BC, attracts tourists from all over the world every year with its fascinating combination of active city life and ancient history. Yerevan offers plenty of attractions, such as the Cascade Complex, the Matenadaran Armenian Manuscript Repository, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Geghard Monastery, believed to house the spear that pierced Jesus on the cross. Another popular activity among tourists is visiting the famous Yerevan Brandy Company factory and tasting the most characteristic drink of the region - cognac.

For added peace of mind, Wizz Air recommends that customers add WIZZ Flex to their booking. Passengers will thus be able to be sure that if circumstances change and they decide to travel on a different date or to a different destination, they can change their booking or cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any charge and receive immediate refund of 100% of the original ticket price in the form of a credit from the airline.

WIZZ AIR'S NEW ROUTES FROM YEREVAN

ROUTE STARTS FROM PRICE DAYS SOFIA-YEREVAN April 29, 2023. 68.99 BGN Wednesday, Sunday (after June 12, 2023 it changes to Tuesday, Saturday)

/M3 Communications Group