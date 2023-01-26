Australia warns Djokovic's Family over Russian Flag and Symbols

The Australian Tennis Federation, which is the organizer of the country's Open Championship, issued a warning to the father of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic - Sarjan and his family, to refrain from displaying the Russian flag, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Yesterday, Djokovic qualified for the semi-finals after defeating Andrey Rublev 6:1, 6:2, 6:4. After the match, Serjan Djokovic, along with Russian fans, chanted Russian-Serbian slogans and also took pictures with supporters carrying the country's flags, including the image of President Vladimir Putin and the "Z" symbol, which is associated with the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

"A small group of people raised inappropriate flags and symbols, and also threatened security after the match. The players and their staffs have been informed about the rules of the tournament regarding the display of flags and symbols, as well as to avoid situations that may disturb the order. We continue to work in close cooperation with law enforcement," the hosts said in a statement.

A video on a pro-Russian YouTube channel shows Serjan Djokovic standing next to a man holding a flag with Putin's face and wearing a T-shirt with the pro-war "Z" symbol. Djokovic Sr. then says something to the man that the video translates as "long live the Russians."

Tennis Australia said on Wednesday that four people had been questioned by police and ejected from the court for "inappropriate flags and symbols" and threats to security.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ