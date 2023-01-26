Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency has been Declared in the Karlovo villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan
The municipality of Karlovo declared a partial state of emergency for the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan due to rising water levels in the river. There is no danger to the population, said the mayor of Karlovo, Emil Kabaivanov.
The state of emergency comes into effect today and will last for seven days. The reason is that in the last two weeks the water level in the rivers that pass through the villages has risen. The level of sediment that the water carries has also increased.
Yesterday, a commission checked the level of the rivers, and today, at a meeting of the Crisis Staff, the decision was made on the partial state of emergency, which is declared preventively, in the event of a disaster. The regional governor of Plovdiv has also been notified.
Tomorrow, equipment will enter the riverbeds in the two villages and the clearing will continue. The troughs are 2.5 meters deep and between 8-9 meters wide, and at the moment in Bogdan, everything is filled to 60 cm, Kabaivanov commented. According to him, if there is a need, the state of emergency will be extended, the water level in the village of Slatina is being monitored.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Kilometer-Long Queues and Broken-Down Trucks during Heavy Snowfall at the "Predel" Pass
- » In Northwestern Bulgaria: A Woman Died while waiting 35 Minutes for an Ambulance
- » The State Sent a Plane to transport the Bulgarian Beaten in North Macedonia for treatment in Bulgaria
- » Another Provocation: The Secretary of the Bulgarian Cultural Club in North Macedonia has been Beaten
- » More Accidents due to the Strong Wind in Bulgaria: A Tree Fell on 3 Girls in Plovdiv
- » Bulgaria: The Strong Wind Blew part of the Roof of the Council of Ministers and the Ceiling of the Train Station