Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency has been Declared in the Karlovo villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan

The municipality of Karlovo declared a partial state of emergency for the villages of Karavelovo and Bogdan due to rising water levels in the river. There is no danger to the population, said the mayor of Karlovo, Emil Kabaivanov.

The state of emergency comes into effect today and will last for seven days. The reason is that in the last two weeks the water level in the rivers that pass through the villages has risen. The level of sediment that the water carries has also increased.

Yesterday, a commission checked the level of the rivers, and today, at a meeting of the Crisis Staff, the decision was made on the partial state of emergency, which is declared preventively, in the event of a disaster. The regional governor of Plovdiv has also been notified.

Tomorrow, equipment will enter the riverbeds in the two villages and the clearing will continue. The troughs are 2.5 meters deep and between 8-9 meters wide, and at the moment in Bogdan, everything is filled to 60 cm, Kabaivanov commented. According to him, if there is a need, the state of emergency will be extended, the water level in the village of Slatina is being monitored.

