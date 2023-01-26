Bulgaria: Kilometer-Long Queues and Broken-Down Trucks during Heavy Snowfall at the "Predel" Pass

Several heavy-duty trucks are blocked on the Blagoevgrad-Bansko road in the area of the ”Predel” pass. The passage is extremely difficult despite the efforts of the teams to clear the heavy snow.

The traffic jam is serious in the Razlog-Bansko direction, where the trucks are stuck, BNR reported.

According to the driving instructor Dimitar Zlatev, who traveled in the morning, the reason is that the tracks were without chains, and some of them even had summer tires.

There are also police teams on site to regulate traffic.

Everyone involved in cleaning the roads in the Blagoevgrad region has been working in the field for several hours. Sufficient human resources, 20 snow plows and materials for processing the road surface are provided.

The Regional Road Administration and the police appeal to those who go on the road, to take into account the complex situation and leave prepared for winter conditions.

Snowfall is expected to increase in the afternoon hours.

At the moment, light snow is falling in the regions: Blagoevgrad, Varna, on the higher parts of Veliko Tarnovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Razgrad, Ruse, Smolyan, Sofia, Targovishte, Haskovo and Shumen.

The road surfaces are mostly wet, in some places icy, treated and passable in winter conditions, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported. Due to fog, there is reduced visibility to 30 m in the Vitinya area and to 100 m at the “Petrohan” pass /Montana region/, at the “Troyanski” pass /Lovech region/ and on the high places of the Smolyan region.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced for today warning codes for snowfall in the country.

An orange code has been announced for heavy snowfall for the Rila-Rhodope massif - in four areas. A yellow code for significant amounts of snow, rain and snow, and rain has been issued in nine areas, according to the severe weather warning code map posted on NIMH's website.

The warning of the second degree - orange code, for expected significant snowfall for today is for the Smolyan region and for part of the regions: Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.

The first degree warning for snowfall is for the districts: Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia-city, Sofia-district, Lovech and for part of the Vratsa and Montana districts; for significant precipitation of rain and snow is for the Kardzhali region, and for significant precipitation of rain - for the Haskovo region.

It will snow again tonight and Friday. All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current road situation and the winter maintenance of the republican network from the website of the Road Infrastructure Agency and phone +359 700 130 20.

/BNT