Bulgaria: Authorities Detained a Police Officer while On Duty with more than 1.6 Promille of Alcohol

A policeman was detained on Wednesday evening in Kazanlak. He tested positive for alcohol while on duty, the police confirmed to Nova TV.

The one in uniform is a patrol officer. According to Nova TV, this is an employee from the Kazanlak police station. A positive sample of 1.6 per thousand was reported.

The test was carried out during the inspections of the staff ordered by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to counter illegal actions.

The man is a patrol officer.

The policeman who was caught driving with alcohol, according to Nova TV, has in the past been caught on the job after consuming alcohol. That is why he was assigned to patrol in Pavel Banya.

The police investigation team stopped the patrol officer who was driving the company car, and it is understood that he was driving the company car after consuming alcohol. He was immediately arrested.

The man is a long-term employee, he has a few years left until retirement.

/Nova