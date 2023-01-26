Classic Games to Rediscover Online

One of the best aspects about living in the middle of the digital age is the access we have at our fingertips to countless resources. All we need to do is open a browser on any internet-connected device and, just like that, we can pull up any information we can think of. Plus, the huge advances made in digital technology mean thatwe can watch just about anything online too.

Then, there’s gaming. Back in the last century, the console was king, but here in the 2020s it’s all about online gaming. Every major game developer and publisher aims to have their titles instantly accessible online, so we’re currently being treated to a wealth of AAA premium games that rival movies in their quality and cinematography.

However, online gaming isn’t all about the newest titles and the latest in cutting-edge technology; There’s a growing interest in rediscovering the retro and trying out classic offline games in the digital realm. So, if you’re looking to reacquaint yourself with gems from the early days of video gaming, or perhaps try out a board or card game online, here are four of the best to get started with.

Catan

Also known as Settlers of Catan, this fiendishly challenging strategy game has been the center of many board game-related argument between friends and loved ones since it hit the market in 1995. On the surface, the idea may seem simple: each player takes on the role of a settler and tries to build and develop their holdings while attempting to trade and acquire the necessary resources to do so from other players in the game. Points are awarded as a settlement grows, and the first to reach the set number of victory points wins.

What the ruleset doesn’t mention is just how long your best friend can hold a grudge for if you refuse to trade your grain stores during a session!

Thankfully, digital tech means you can now play Catan and the card game Rivals For Catan solo online. Yes, the multiplayer option is still available, but who’s actually going to be masochistic enough to choose that?

Blackjack

Legend has it that the game we know today as blackjack can actually trace its origins all the way back to the 17th Century. Renowned Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes referenced a game with very similar rules in his short story Rinconete y Cortadillo. It even seems that this early version of blackjack, known as veintiuna, was in play throughout Spain before it was picked up by the French in the 18th Century.

You might think that after over 400 years, blackjack couldn’t be improved upon. Well, the internet has brought about even further evolution for this classic card game. Most iGaming operators today specialize in developing innovative variants of the game, which feature single and multiplayer options.

Chess

Chess is a globally renowned mind sport, as well as being one of those games that really helps to develop your strategic and critical thinking muscles. Sadly, however, even now in the 21st Century, it can still have an intimidating, almost elitist reputation. If you’ve always had a hankering to learn the game but never quite made it to your local chess club, rejoice: digital chess is here!

PHOTO

OK, so technically, digital chess actually pre-dates the internet, but recent technology has made the game so much more enjoyable and all-round easier to play. Plus, with so many tutorials, informative videos and helpful articles devoted to the art of playing chess available online, you’ll have a constant reminder of the rules and gameplay to hand.

On certain gaming platforms, you can even play chess against your friends or other human opponents. However, if you’re new to the game, or brushing off the cobwebs after several years of not playing, you might prefer to start off playing against your computer, building up the difficulty as you play.

Pac-Man

OK, so not everyone reading this will have an experience of playing Pac-Man the most authentic way - i.e. on a first-generation arcade machine – but this game is now such a staple part of pop culture that you all must’ve at least heard of it before.

Pac-Man was one of the highest-grossing video games when it was first released during the 1980s. Its simplicity, addictive gameplay and adorable lead characters (particularly when you incorporate Ms Pac-Man into the mix), continue to win the hearts of gamers the world over.

The good news is you can get your hands on the authentic Pac-Man game online, where you can indulge in the dots and fruit-snacking chaos all you like. While there have since been several spin-offs and sequels, nothing beats the original!