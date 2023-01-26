Bulgaria: People with Disabilities can receive up to BGN 20,000 to Start their Own Business

People with disabilities can receive up to BGN 20,000 to start their own business through a competition of the Agency for People with Disabilities. It will finance up to BGN 740,000 and proposals for the creation of Sheltered Employment Centers.

The applicant for financing to start their own business must be a natural person with 50 and more than 50% reduced working capacity, according to a decision of TELK/NELK, not to have established a sole proprietorship, regardless of whether it is active or inactive, as well as to participate as a partner in other commercial companies.

The amount of the requested financing for one competitive proposal cannot exceed the amount of BGN 20,000, as own participation is not necessary.

The activities that can be carried out within the project are divided into two groups:

- investment activities with a duration of no more than 4 months;

- activities to be implemented after completion of the investment with a duration of not less than 36 months.

The funds are granted to cover investment costs, such as the establishment of a new enterprise, construction and repair works, equipment of the opened workplaces, minimum initial working capital, training course for the owner of the enterprise.

The deadline for submitting projects is March 6, 2023.

The Agency for People with Disabilities will finance up to BGN 740,000 and proposals for the creation of Sheltered Employment Centers.

In order to create sheltered employment centers, specialized enterprises and cooperatives of people with disabilities, labor and treatment centers or organizations of people with disabilities can apply in the announced competition.

A minimum of 15 people with multiple permanent disabilities, with mental disorders or intellectual disabilities must work and develop skills in such an enterprise, and a package of personal support services must be provided.

The agency also finances socially oriented projects with up to BGN 50,000. The money is for creating adequate working conditions and adapting workplaces to employ people with permanent disabilities.

More information about the schemes is available on the website of the Agency for People with Disabilities.

/BNR