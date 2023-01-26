Attacks on Several Churches in Southern Spain, there are Killed and Injured

World » EU | January 26, 2023, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Attacks on Several Churches in Southern Spain, there are Killed and Injured

Spanish police have detained a man who carried out attacks with cold weapons in several churches in Algeciras in the south of the country, "El Pais" reported.

At the moment it is known that one person was killed and several were injured ("El Mundo" reports of four).

According to the newspaper, the attack at 8 p.m. local (9 p.m. Bulgarian) time led to the death of the sacristan of the "La Palma" church, in the very center of the city.

The attacker has been detained. The prosecutor's office perceives the case as a suspected terrorist attack, the interlocutors of "El País" explain.

The Muslim community condemned the act. According to El Mundo, the detainee is a Moroccan man who attacked a priest in another church in Algeciras after a dispute with him.

/Dnevnik

