COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 53 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 53, 1.8% of the 3,004 tests performed are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal for the past 24 hours.
One person has died with Covid-19.
There are 290 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, of which 38 are in intensive care units.
151 people were reported as cured.
There are 3,096 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 121 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.
