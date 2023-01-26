Bulgaria: Drive your Cars prepared for Winter Conditions

The drivers, who tomorrow have to travel in Western and Southern Bulgaria, should go on the road with cars prepared for winter conditions. A drop in temperatures and snowfall is expected.

In the Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Smolyan regions, an orange code has been announced for intense precipitation with the formation of a snow cover between 20 and 35 cm. Meteorologists have set a yellow warning code for dangerous weather and snowfall in the regions - Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Sofia, Sofia Region, Pernik, Kyustendil and the western part of the Kardjali region, reports Agency “Road Infrastructure”.

The ARI appeals to drivers to drive with caution and appropriate speed, keeping the required distance, and not to make sudden maneuvers. The blocking of traffic by vehicles that are not prepared for winter conditions makes it difficult for all other drivers to travel and the work of snow removal equipment.

Regional road administrations and road maintenance companies monitor weather forecasts by region and are ready to take the necessary actions to treat pavements in high mountain areas and passes where there are prerequisites for slippery and icy places. The goal is for preventive and then snow removal activities to start as quickly as possible when the weather is forecast to worsen, in order to ensure the passability of the roads.

The priority is the highways, the busiest routes on the first-class and second-class road network and the passages providing the connections between Northern and Southern Bulgaria.

