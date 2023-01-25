Facts about Crude Oil that Every Trader Should Know

Do you want to learn about oil trading before venturing into this sector? Here are fascinating facts to know about crude oil trading.

While most traders are likely aware of the fundamentals of crude oil, you can learn a lot more about this in-demand good, including how its history, widespread application, and distinctive value can affect oil trading choices.

This article covers essential and fascinating oil facts that every trader should know. These will aid in creating a more comprehensive view of the oil market and how to trade it.

Surprising Facts about Crude Oil

Crude oil is a natural resource whose composition varies depending on location.

Crude oil is a naturally occurring substance made primarily of hydrocarbons with sulfur, nitrogen, and oxygen traces. It develops from the remains of little creatures and plants buried millions of years ago. All these organic substances convert to crude oil due to environmental conditions like heat and pressure.

Light, medium, heavy, or weighty oil can be categorized based on the kind of oil and the extraction method. The American Petroleum Institute (API) uses its gravity (or API gravity) unit to determine how heavy or light crude oil is. The oil is weighty and more challenging to process the lower its API gravity. And this is what distinguishes Brent from WTI. When trading this commodity, consider using reputable platforms like https://oil-profits.com/. Such platforms provide information to help you understand the market inside out.

Almost every product you see uses crude oil, including the device used to read this article.

Due to its widespread use in daily life, people regard crude oil as one of the most significant energy sources in the world. People use oil in asphalt, lubricants, waxes, and other petrochemicals, in addition to being the primary component of fuel for heating. Then, these goods are used and evolved into more well-known things like plastics, clothing, etc.

Throughout a significant portion of its production path, the device you are using to read this article has come into contact with crude oil. An airplane, truck, or train needs oil to get your equipment to the store or house. Lubricants are necessary for the machinery used to create gadgets like computers and mobile phones. Oil could even be a manufacturing component for the shoes you're wearing now. Creating shoes includes plastics and waxes, which are byproducts of crude oil. To operate, almost all manufacturing facilities need heat or energy. People frequently use gas to fuel this energy/heat (yet another natural oil byproduct).

It is incredible how much of what you see around you connects to crude oil or its production at some point. It's worth noting that expanding economies result in increased consumption and demand for everyday goods, which raises the price of crude oil.

Texas and North Dakota outdo nearly every other country in the world regarding oil production.

Besides Russia and Saudi Arabia, the US states of Texas and North Dakota produce the most oil. They make roughly half of all the goods produced in the US.

Compared to other regions with limited or no crude oil production, these top-producing regions often see higher economic growth when oil is in demand. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Texas had the fastest-growing state economy in the US in the final three months of 2017. As seen by the 38% of total output in the US, the statistic above is not at all surprising.

The world consumes crude oil equivalent to 637 Olympic-sized swimming pools daily.

An Olympic-sized swimming pool is approximately 25 meters long, 50 meters broad, and two meters deep. One of these pools would require 1577 barrels of oil to fill it. The world consumes that oil in roughly two minutes, while the seven largest countries absorb an entire pool's worth of oil in about four minutes.

Traders may see a rise in crude oil prices if they discover that global oil consumption is rising. As a result, crude oil is regarded as a gauge of the state of the worldwide economy because higher economic growth may result in increased oil consumption and higher crude oil prices.