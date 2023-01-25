Wizz Air with 77% Growth in Passenger Flow in Bulgaria for 2022

The airline is almost doubling its annual passenger traffic to 45.7 million passengers in 2022 on all its routes compared to 21.7 million in 2021.

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing airline and the world's most environmentally sustainable airline, has announced a 77% increase in passenger traffic in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022 Wizz Air recorded over 2.6 million passengers in Bulgaria compared to 1.4 million in 2021, surpassing the results from before the COVID pandemic. The most popular route for the year in our country is Sofia - Tel Aviv. Internationally, a total of 45 million passengers booked tickets with Wizz Air in 2022, which is double the previous year (27.1 million passengers) and 10% more than 2019 (41 million passengers).

Wizz Air continues its commitment to provide affordable travel options and is ready to accelerate and expand its operations in 2023. The airline has two permanent bases in Bulgaria with around 400 crew members operating 10 aircraft on 60 routes. Wizz Air's network to, from and within Bulgaria reports growth of 48% in 2022, which has provided 400,000 additional seats for sale in the market.

Wizz Air continues to adhere to ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) principles in its operations. The airline has one of the youngest fleets with an average aircraft age of 4.6 years, well below the average age of its main competitors, which is around 10 years. This ensures that Wizz Air fulfills its sustainability commitment with the lowest environmental footprint. Additionally, the carrier operates its aircraft efficiently as this has the greatest impact on addressing carbon intensity. At the same time, the airline spent 66 days recruiting cabin crew in Bulgaria and increased its local crew by almost 30%. Wizz Air's plans for 2023 are to continue to provide career opportunities and expand its cabin crew.

Tamara Nikiforova, Manager "Corporate Communications" at Wizz Air Group, commented: "We are proud of our results in Bulgaria and will gladly continue to provide Bulgarian passengers with new travel options at affordable prices. At the end of 2022, we added 1 more aircraft at our base in Sofia, we launched new routes from the capital to Stockholm and Hamburg and increased flight frequencies on a further 11 routes. We remain committed to the market, currently providing our Bulgarian customers with a total of 1.7 million seats on 60 routes to 20 countries and we expect to grow even more in 2023."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/M3 Communications Group