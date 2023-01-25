An Outbreak of Bird Flu was discovered near the Bulgarian Town of Etropole
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has detected an outbreak of the disease Influenza (flu) in birds in a facility for breeding quails for eggs in the land of the town of Etropole in the Sofia region.
The affected farm consists of two sites, owned by one owner, with a closed cycle of quail hatching and rearing. Sampling was carried out after high bird mortality was found at the site.
About 25,000 affected birds and eggs will be “humanely” killed.
A 3-kilometer safety zone has been defined around the affected animal breeding site, which includes the town of Etropole.
In the 10-kilometer monitored area in Etropole are: the village of Luga, the village of Lopyan, the village of Rybaritsa, the village of Yamna, the village of Boykovets, and from the municipality Pravets – the town of Pravets.
/BNT
