An Outbreak of Bird Flu was discovered near the Bulgarian Town of Etropole

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has detected an outbreak of the disease Influenza (flu) in birds in a facility for breeding quails for eggs in the land of the town of Etropole in the Sofia region.

The affected farm consists of two sites, owned by one owner, with a closed cycle of quail hatching and rearing. Sampling was carried out after high bird mortality was found at the site.

About 25,000 affected birds and eggs will be “humanely” killed.

A 3-kilometer safety zone has been defined around the affected animal breeding site, which includes the town of Etropole.

In the 10-kilometer monitored area in Etropole are: the village of Luga, the village of Lopyan, the village of Rybaritsa, the village of Yamna, the village of Boykovets, and from the municipality Pravets – the town of Pravets.

/BNT