An Outbreak of Bird Flu was discovered near the Bulgarian Town of Etropole

January 25, 2023, Wednesday
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has detected an outbreak of the disease Influenza (flu) in birds in a facility for breeding quails for eggs in the land of the town of Etropole in the Sofia region.

The affected farm consists of two sites, owned by one owner, with a closed cycle of quail hatching and rearing. Sampling was carried out after high bird mortality was found at the site.

About 25,000 affected birds and eggs will be “humanely” killed.

A 3-kilometer safety zone has been defined around the affected animal breeding site, which includes the town of Etropole.

In the 10-kilometer monitored area in Etropole are: the village of Luga, the village of Lopyan, the village of Rybaritsa, the village of Yamna, the village of Boykovets, and from the municipality Pravets – the town of Pravets.

/BNT

