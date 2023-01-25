Specialized Police Operation in the Bulgarian Village of Sindel after the Rape of a 73-year-old Woman
A specialized police operation is underway in the Varna village of Sindel following the rape of a 73-year-old woman there two days ago.
215 motor vehicles and 431 people were checked by authorities. Three were detained - for theft from railway infrastructure, for household theft and one for driving a car without a driver's license.
A van full of illegally harvested wood was discovered on a private property in the village of Sindel. 4 illegal connections to the power grid were also established.
The action continues at the moment. There are three checkpoints in the Sindel area. Employees of the gendarmerie and the electricity distribution company are also involved in the operation.
/BNT
