COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 95 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 95, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,817 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.5 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 312 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 31 new hospital admissions.

168 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,253,718 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,195 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 111 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,606,364 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,169 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,295,082 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA