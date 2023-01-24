Lukashenko: Ukraine offered Belarus a Non-Aggression Pact
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine has offered Minsk a non-aggression pact, reported the BeLTa state news agency reported, as quoted by Reuters.
Lukashenko shared the alleged proposal at a meeting of government and law enforcement officials, where he also accused the West of arming militants in Ukraine who could potentially destabilize the situation in Belarus.
According to BeLTa agency, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine has proposed to sign a neutrality pact between the two countries, while noting that Kyiv continues to train "militants and extremists".
"I don't know why the Ukrainians are doing this. On the one hand, they are asking us not to go to war with Ukraine in any way, so that our troops do not move there. They suggest that we sign a non-aggression pact," Lukashenko said at a meeting on the socio-political situation and the state of crime in the country, according to the Belarusian state agency.
However, he has stressed that all internal threats to the country will be dealt with "severely", saying that all extremists "have been warned".
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 335 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Forces prepare for a Decisive Counteroffensive in the Spring or Early Summer
- » Germany sends "Patriot" Missiles to…Poland
- » Day 334 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Germany will Not Stop Poland from Sending Leopard Tanks
- » Day 333 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Politician warned of a "Global Catastrophe" due to the Supply of New Weapons to Kyiv
- » Zelensky's Adviser: Bulgaria's Role in this War will be Highly Appreciated in the History Books
- » Day 332 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Ramstein the West is United in Aiding Kyiv, but No German Leopards for now