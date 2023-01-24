UK Households are being Paid to Switch Off their Electrical Appliances

Britain has been gripped by very cold weather and the power system is struggling due to high demand.

That's why a contingency plan was put in place, according to which households are paid if they switch off their electrical appliances between 5 and 6 p.m. Over 1 million households and businesses have joined the initiative. It is estimated that up to 20 pounds can be saved this way. This measure will probably become a practice, and the duration will increase by half an hour.

Several factors necessitated this move - Great Britain relied on gas-fired power plants to generate electricity. However, it turns out that wind turbines stop working at prolonged sub-zero temperatures and have no substitute.

