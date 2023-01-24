UK Households are being Paid to Switch Off their Electrical Appliances

World | January 24, 2023, Tuesday // 12:58
Bulgaria: UK Households are being Paid to Switch Off their Electrical Appliances @Wikimedia Commons

Britain has been gripped by very cold weather and the power system is struggling due to high demand.

That's why a contingency plan was put in place, according to which households are paid if they switch off their electrical appliances between 5 and 6 p.m. Over 1 million households and businesses have joined the initiative. It is estimated that up to 20 pounds can be saved this way. This measure will probably become a practice, and the duration will increase by half an hour.

Several factors necessitated this move - Great Britain relied on gas-fired power plants to generate electricity. However, it turns out that wind turbines stop working at prolonged sub-zero temperatures and have no substitute.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: households, Britain, electricity
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria