UK Households are being Paid to Switch Off their Electrical Appliances
Britain has been gripped by very cold weather and the power system is struggling due to high demand.
That's why a contingency plan was put in place, according to which households are paid if they switch off their electrical appliances between 5 and 6 p.m. Over 1 million households and businesses have joined the initiative. It is estimated that up to 20 pounds can be saved this way. This measure will probably become a practice, and the duration will increase by half an hour.
Several factors necessitated this move - Great Britain relied on gas-fired power plants to generate electricity. However, it turns out that wind turbines stop working at prolonged sub-zero temperatures and have no substitute.
