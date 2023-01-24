“We Continue the Change” is Negotiating with “Democratic Bulgaria” for Joint Participation in the Elections
"We Continue the Change" is already negotiating for joint participation with "Democratic Bulgaria", whatever the date of the next early parliamentary elections, said the MP from the Change party Venezia Angova. The main priority for both political forces will be anti-corruption:
"We stand by our principles to bring back the important topic of anti-corruption despite the fumes we see in the public space, so that we can really implement Bulgaria's agenda. The date depends on the president, as you already know the National Council gave a mandate to the Executive to negotiate with DB, so that we can form the forces of good... against what we have seen is the engagement between the cooperative of the paper coalition - GERB, DPS and BSP. We expect to see their wedding".
Angova added that the parliamentary group of WCC has concerns that "quite populist bills" will be passed in the remaining last days of the 48th National Assembly.
"The program does not depend on us, as you can see our bills are pushed back".
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Central Election Committee recommends April 2 as the Date for Early Elections in Bulgaria
- » BSP returned the Mandate to Form a Government: Bulgarians expect a Date for Early Elections
- » No Change in Austria’s Position on the Admission of Bulgaria in Schengen, Vienna promised EU Funding for our Border
- » North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister: Bulgarian Clubs should Change their Names
- » Nexo will Sue Bulgaria for 1,000,000,000 Dollars
- » Bulgaria: An Expert Cabinet is almost Certain after the Elections