Vucic: Serbia has received an Ultimatum from the West to Normalize Relations with Kosovo

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 24, 2023, Tuesday // 09:53
Bulgaria: Vucic: Serbia has received an Ultimatum from the West to Normalize Relations with Kosovo @vucic.rs

Serbia has received an ultimatum from leading Western countries to normalize relations with Kosovo, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

In an address broadcast on national television, Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, said he had been presented with a proposal to resolve tensions with Kosovo.

At a meeting last week, representatives of the European Union, the United States, France, Germany and Italy threatened Serbia with the disruption of European integration, the suspension and withdrawal of investments and comprehensive economic and political measures that would cause great damage to the Republic of Serbia if Belgrade did not accept the offer.

Vucic did not elaborate on what it included, but stressed that without the EU, Serbia would be "isolated". He added that the Assembly in Belgrade will have to discuss the proposal and hinted at a possible referendum.

Vucic also said that the presented plan was prepared two months ago and was "recognized by all EU countries, including the five that did not recognize Kosovo."

According to Vucic, this plan is "part of the pressure of the West" to solve the Kosovo problem and is the result of the "changed geopolitical circumstances" because "the West has its own agenda, which includes the defeat of Russia and everything that stands in the way on this agenda, will be crushed," Vucic said.

Serbia has been a candidate to join the European Union for more than a decade, and the normalization of relations with Kosovo is a key condition for its application to progress.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vucic, West, Serbia, kosovo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria