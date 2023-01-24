Shooting in Northern California: Seven Dead

Seven people were killed and one was seriously injured in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in Northern California, American media reported, cited by AFP.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter: "The Sheriff's Office responded to a multiple victim shooting incident in the area of (Interstate) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) city limits."

"The suspect is in custody. There is currently no threat to the public," he added a little later.

ABC7 initially reported that one person was dead and three were injured at the mountain mushroom farm, citing law enforcement sources. Three people died at the nearby Concord farm.

Television later updated that number, and NBC "Bay Area" reported that seven people had died in the two shootings.

The new bloodshed comes less than 48 hours after a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio outside Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was in Monterey Park where the mass killing took place, took to Twitter minutes after news of the new killings broke.

"At the hospital I'm meeting with the victims of the mass shooting when they pull me in to tell me about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy after tragedy."

ABC7 aired footage of the Asian man's arrest, saying it happened while their crew was preparing outside the police station.

Carlos Martinez-Maya spoke to television outside the mushroom farm where he had been waiting for news about his uncle who worked there.

"My mom gets a call from my dad. He's like crying a little bit and saying my brother's there... so right now we're just worried because he's not answering his calls or something."

"They don't let anyone in or out."

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the incident.

"He has asked federal law enforcement agencies to provide the necessary assistance to local authorities. As more details emerge, the president will be informed."

