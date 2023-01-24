COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 116 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 116, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,265 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.2 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 323 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 42 are in intensive care units. There are 45 new hospital admissions.

215 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,253,550 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,270 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 126 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,606,253 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,167 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,294,987 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA