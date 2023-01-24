Weather in Bulgaria: The Cold Continues, Snowfall and Rainfall are Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 24, 2023, Tuesday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: The Cold Continues, Snowfall and Rainfall are Expected @Pixabay

Today, a moderate wind will continue to blow from the east-northeast, bringing cold air with it. It will be mostly cloudy.

In places in the western and mountainous regions, there will be precipitation of rain, which will change to snow as the temperatures drop. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 4°C, the maximum - between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia minimum - about 2°C, maximum - about 4°C.

It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains, with snowfall in the massifs in the western half of the country. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-southeast, which by the end of the day will orientate from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 3°C.

Over the Black Sea it will be mostly cloudy, in some places it may rain lightly. A moderate to temporarily strong wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 5°-7°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9°-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 points.

