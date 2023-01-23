The Situation with the Availability of Antibiotics in Pharmacies in Bulgaria is Gradually Normalizing

The situation with the availability of antibiotics in pharmacies is gradually normalizing. A large number of the missing drugs were found in bulk warehouses. This was reported to the Bulgarian National Radio by Nikolay Kostov from the Union of Pharmacy Owners. The problem remains with the lack of several types of insulin and other medications for people with diabetes.

Antibiotics for adults from various companies are already reaching pharmacies, said Nikolay Kostov. There is also movement in the quantities of children's antibiotics.

"The trend is the same, although slower, because they are more limited in principle as dosage forms. Some of the Azithromycin suspensions have come. There are already several choices. There is also a cephalosporin to a greater extent, so you can say that the situation with antibiotics gradually normalizing".

Pharmacies also have stocks of the antibiotic groups prescribed last winter for the treatment of Covid-19: such as clarithromycin and clindamycin. It remains difficult for diabetic patients to obtain certain medicines, the lack of which continues.

”Four or five insulins that are missing, some oral antidiabetic drugs and ones that are parenteral, like ozempic, which has become quite popular. That continues to be a problem.“

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR